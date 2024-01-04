Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $168.65 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $171.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.68.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

