Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Has $5.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1,446.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,616 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.3% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,394,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,718 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,992 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,699,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,727,000 after acquiring an additional 775,225 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,906,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW stock opened at $73.27 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.19 and a one year high of $75.66. The stock has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.98.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

