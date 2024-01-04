Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Has $583,000 Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,860,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,119,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,517 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 73.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,756,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,637,000 after buying an additional 1,168,718 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,101,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,345,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB opened at $108.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.23. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

