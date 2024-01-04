Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Purchases 113,537 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,537 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $18,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $98.72 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.3105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

