Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,331 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its holdings in AT&T by 2,188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T opened at $17.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $123.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

