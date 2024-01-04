Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF accounts for 0.6% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 59.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,213,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth $4,178,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth $1,149,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $39.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

