Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Sells 583,328 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 69.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583,328 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.45.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.