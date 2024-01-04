Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $115,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $432,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OEF opened at $220.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $168.48 and a 1-year high of $224.48.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

