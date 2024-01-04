Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,047,000 after acquiring an additional 32,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Humana by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Humana by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,283,000 after buying an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP raised its position in shares of Humana by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 885,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,710,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $464.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $478.32. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $423.29 and a 12-month high of $541.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. Humana’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

HUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Argus raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.61.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

