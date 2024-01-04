Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Short Interest Down 7.9% in December

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,700 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the November 30th total of 163,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,507.0 days.

Icade Stock Performance

Shares of CDMGF stock opened at $37.00 on Thursday. Icade has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $52.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.78.

Icade Company Profile

As a commercial property investor (portfolio worth 7.7bn on a full consolidation basis as of 06/30/2023) and a developer of residential and commercial properties as well as public amenities (2022 economic revenue of 1.3bn), Icade designs, builds, manages and invests in cities, neighbourhoods and buildings that are innovative, diverse, inclusive and connected, with a reduced carbon footprint.

