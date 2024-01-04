Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Short Interest Down 7.9% in December

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,700 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the November 30th total of 163,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,507.0 days.
Icade Stock Performance
Shares of CDMGF stock opened at $37.00 on Thursday. Icade has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $52.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.78.
Icade Company Profile
