Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $258.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.75. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $265.00.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.90.

Read Our Latest Report on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.