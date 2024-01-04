ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Up to $4.73

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.73, but opened at $4.86. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 261,857 shares.
ImmunityBio Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65.
ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of ImmunityBio
About ImmunityBio
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.
