ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Up to $4.73

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.73, but opened at $4.86. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 261,857 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in ImmunityBio by 2,136.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in ImmunityBio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

