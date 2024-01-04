Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Trading Up 4.6%

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.45 and last traded at $12.35. Approximately 37,120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 190,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush started coverage on Immunome in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Immunome Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.78.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Immunome, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Immunome by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunome by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immunome by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunome by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01 that targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

