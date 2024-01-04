Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 73,270 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the third quarter valued at $4,507,000. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,081,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,427,000 after buying an additional 126,853 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 10.1% during the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 74,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 51.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 259,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 87,576 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 11.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Thomas P. Mason purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at $22,763,907.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Thomas P. Mason purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at $22,763,907.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $14.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average of $13.39. The company has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $14.15.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 117.92%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

