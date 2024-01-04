Independent Advisor Alliance Cuts Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 156,019.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 90,473,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,475,153,000 after buying an additional 90,415,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,358,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,803,000 after buying an additional 4,012,457 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,507,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,014,000 after buying an additional 1,006,326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,828,000 after buying an additional 595,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $42,596,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $75.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.47 and a twelve month high of $81.66.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.47 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

