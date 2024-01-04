Independent Advisor Alliance Has $2.63 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $59,403,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 22.2% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 82.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.7% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.25.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $475.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $469.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.35. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $540.84. The company has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.38.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.74 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

