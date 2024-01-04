Independent Advisor Alliance Has $3.60 Million Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,764,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,604,000 after purchasing an additional 218,939 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,025,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,803,000 after purchasing an additional 274,289 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,287,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,385,000 after purchasing an additional 108,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,405,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,465,000 after purchasing an additional 68,778 shares during the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

BRO opened at $69.45 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.82 and a twelve month high of $76.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

