Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases New Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 536.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $5,043,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $234,118.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,319.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $5,043,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,580 shares of company stock valued at $23,133,307 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $280.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.60. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $357.00. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.22). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.38.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

