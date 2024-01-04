Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,764 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,161,000 after buying an additional 177,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,231,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,287,657,000 after buying an additional 519,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $711,561,000 after buying an additional 47,344 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,535,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $441,999,000 after buying an additional 90,028 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 12.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,148,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,220,000 after buying an additional 552,007 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Stock Down 2.4 %

Textron stock opened at $78.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $81.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.43.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.72%.

Insider Activity at Textron

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $702,410.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TXT

About Textron

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.