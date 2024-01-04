Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 46.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,020 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First United Bank & Trust grew its holdings in CSX by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 90,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in CSX by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in CSX by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,584,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,725,000 after acquiring an additional 57,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.66 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.97.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.79.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

