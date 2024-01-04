Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 119,494 Shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,494 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEVN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 21,074 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 13.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 69,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 711.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 56,980 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEVN opened at $13.28 on Thursday. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $13.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.98.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.97%.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

Featured Articles

