Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 12,980 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,433 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 12,980 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $91.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $94.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

