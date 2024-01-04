Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 1,823 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE MS opened at $91.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.80. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The company has a market cap of $150.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.43.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.71.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

