Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 2,444 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,089 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,182,724,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 193.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,056,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900,050 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,848,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,603,000. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in UBS Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,909,000. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group Price Performance

Shares of UBS opened at $29.30 on Thursday. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.30). UBS Group had a net margin of 52.89% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

