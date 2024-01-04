indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Gap Down to $7.35

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.35, but opened at $6.92. indie Semiconductor shares last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 647,401 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INDI. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.07.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on INDI

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.31.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $60.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.99 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 65.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at indie Semiconductor

In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 40,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,117,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,054,301.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,179 shares in the company, valued at $218,258.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 40,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,117,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,054,301.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 234,718 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,191. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of indie Semiconductor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 384.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 29.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.