Ingles Markets, Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Ingles Markets has a payout ratio of 10.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Ingles Markets Stock Down 1.4 %

IMKTA stock opened at $87.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.85 and its 200 day moving average is $81.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Ingles Markets has a 1-year low of $73.38 and a 1-year high of $99.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMKTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 53.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 81,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 10.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

See Also

