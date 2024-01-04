Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 215,479 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 511,634 shares.The stock last traded at $38.46 and had previously closed at $38.25.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 10.16, a current ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.09). Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 424.05% and a negative net margin of 42,880.00%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Inhibrx by 5.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 33.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 425,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,047,000 after purchasing an additional 107,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 3.1% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the second quarter worth $269,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

