Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP) Shares Sold by Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the quarter. Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.43% of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSTP. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 407,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,861,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 335,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 261,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,026 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 242,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 207,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 32,745 shares during the period.

Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Stock Performance

PSTP traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.32 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of -0.55. Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $28.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.26.

About Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF

The Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (PSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trus index. The fund aims for buffered losses and gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) through the active use of FLEX options, which it rebalances monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

See Also

