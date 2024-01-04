Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

Equities research analysts at JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “market outperform” rating and a $1.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 92.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.7 %

INO opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $142.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.95. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.52% and a negative net margin of 19,271.31%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,195,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,544,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,382,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,718 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,436,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,981 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,176,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 286,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

