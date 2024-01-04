Insider Buying: Embelton Limited (ASX:EMB) Insider Purchases 1,654 Shares of Stock

Embelton Limited (ASX:EMB – Get Free Report) insider George Embelton bought 1,654 shares of Embelton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$9.95 ($6.77) per share, with a total value of A$16,457.30 ($11,195.44).

Embelton Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Get Embelton alerts:

Embelton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Embelton Limited engages in the manufacture, distribution, and installation of flooring product and services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Merchandising, Commercial/Contracting, and Manufacturing segments. It engages in the sale and installation of vibration control devices, building materials, industrial corks, rubber products, and metal fabrications.

Receive News & Ratings for Embelton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embelton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.