Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) were up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $174.52 and last traded at $174.31. Approximately 94,759 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 940,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INSP shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $405.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.42.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.65.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $154.49 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

