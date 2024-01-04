Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,718 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,560 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 518,272 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,425,000 after buying an additional 8,108 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 21.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Intel by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,102 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 99,865 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.98. 15,162,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,850,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.99. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.39.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

