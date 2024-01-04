Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,392 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 30,736 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $47.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.75. The company has a market cap of $198.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.62, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.39.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

