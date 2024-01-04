Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($1.75) Per Share, Brookline Capital Management Forecasts

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intellia Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 1st. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.75) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Intellia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.45) per share.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on NTLA. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.70.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $29.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.70. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $47.48.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.14. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.49% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. The firm had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Intellia Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $97,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 95.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.