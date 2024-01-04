Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) were up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.34 and last traded at $32.24. Approximately 663,189 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,497,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on NTLA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $157.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.70.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.70.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.14. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 40.49%. The company had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.49) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 185,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,651,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,856,000 after acquiring an additional 36,630 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 267,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 14,863 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

