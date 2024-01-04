Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 56,272 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 145,279 shares.The stock last traded at $5.23 and had previously closed at $5.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Inter & Co, Inc. from $5.00 to $5.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $318.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.90 million. Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 3.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter worth about $9,986,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 396.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,384,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 1,903,796 shares during the period. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 178.7% in the first quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 521,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 334,569 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,347,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 224,123 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 289.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 290,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 215,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

Further Reading

