Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Trading Up 1.5%

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.47 and last traded at $15.47. Approximately 2,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 11,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.24.
Inter Pipeline Trading Up 1.5 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.47.
About Inter Pipeline
Inter Pipeline Ltd. operates as a midstream oil and natural gas company. It engages in the provision of oil transportation, natural gas liquid processing, and bulk liquid storage services. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities Infrastructure, Marketing, and New Ventures.
