Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.5% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 94,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $297,864.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,031 shares of company stock worth $2,759,608. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $126.05. 477,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,829. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $70.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.74 and a 200-day moving average of $114.16. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $129.16.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 38.98%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

