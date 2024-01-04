InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 171,275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 175,885 shares.The stock last traded at $91.31 and had previously closed at $90.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IHG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6,100.00.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.59.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,657,000 after acquiring an additional 13,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter worth about $1,135,000. Institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

(Get Free Report)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.