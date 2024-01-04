International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $36.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on International Game Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on International Game Technology from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

IGT stock opened at $26.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.98.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 8.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 113.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 166.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 9.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

