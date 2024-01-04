Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,818,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 189,281 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 0.9% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.52% of Intuitive Surgical worth $531,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 171,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,011,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after purchasing an additional 21,802 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.95.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $323.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $307.35 and its 200 day moving average is $308.03. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.65 and a 1-year high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

