InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Shares Sold by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 17,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 57.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InvenTrust Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IVT opened at $25.10 on Thursday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 627.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.08.

InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,150.54%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

