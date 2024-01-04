Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Sold by Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8,435.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $410,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $1,091,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $705,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:PPA traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.95. The company had a trading volume of 25,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,583. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $76.25 and a 12-month high of $92.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.65.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

