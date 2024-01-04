Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Shares Sold by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,516 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCN. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 475,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,766,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 698,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.9% during the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 97,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 38,037 shares in the last quarter.

BSCN remained flat at $21.19 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,239. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $21.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0851 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

