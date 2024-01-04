Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.89

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.89 and last traded at $20.89, with a volume of 644169 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.87.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.053 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

