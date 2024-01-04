Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Sold by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,371 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 125,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 580,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,996,000 after purchasing an additional 20,403 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 58,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 17,436 shares during the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 149,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 199,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 18,460 shares during the last quarter.

BSCO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,634. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.053 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

