Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Shares Sold by Denver Wealth Management Inc.

Denver Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,294 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Denver Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.65% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ BSMO opened at $24.89 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.75.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.0514 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.