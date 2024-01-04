Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Bought by G2 Capital Management LLC OH

G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. G2 Capital Management LLC OH owned 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 524.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,904,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,480 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 320.9% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,009,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,642 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 994.6% during the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 884,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,760,000 after purchasing an additional 803,865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,798,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,964,000 after purchasing an additional 563,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,525,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,841,000 after purchasing an additional 547,607 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.24. 112,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,150. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $19.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average of $18.94.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0632 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

