Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCQ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.23. 99,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,967. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.94. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0632 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.