Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. SFE Investment Counsel owned approximately 2.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

NASDAQ BSJQ traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,011. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.81. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $23.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.1381 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

